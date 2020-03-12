|
|
Marcel Berube, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on March 4th, 2020.Please don't cry just because we had to part,
Marcel was born May 10th, 1931 in Cabano, Quebec. He would later marry the love of his life Yvette Godin and move to Beardmore Ontario along with Yvette's 4 children Jocelyne, Michelle, France, and Martin. Together they gave birth to their son Marco before settling in Thunder Bay, ON and later raising their grandson Justin Berube. Marcel worked for several years as a heavy equipment mechanic at Domtar in Nipigon, ON.
Marcel was a kind man who would do anything he could do to help family anytime they needed it. He was always smiling, and never one to shy away from a practical joke but was at his happiest when surrounded by his family.
Marcel is predeceased by his parents Philippe Berube and Lina Lord. He is survived by his wife Yvette, her children Jocelyne (Pierre) Turcotte, Michelle (Robert) Bois, France (Brian) Madge, and Martin (Julie) Berube, their son Marco (Liz) Berube, grandson Justin (Katie) Berube and numerous other siblings, nieces, nephews and grandkids.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the TBRHSC “Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign” in Marcel's honour.
As long as you remember me, I'll live in our heart.