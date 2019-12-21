Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Marcel E. Rioux, age 71, on December 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Left to mourn is his wife Shirley, son, Chris (Miranda), and daughter Marcey. He leaves grandchildren, Leanna, Amber, Cassandra, step-granddaughter Savannah, as well as one brother and seven sisters. In keeping with Marcel's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be held at a later date.

