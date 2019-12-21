|
With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Marcel E. Rioux, age 71, on December 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Left to mourn is his wife Shirley, son, Chris (Miranda), and daughter Marcey. He leaves grandchildren, Leanna, Amber, Cassandra, step-granddaughter Savannah, as well as one brother and seven sisters. In keeping with Marcel's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com