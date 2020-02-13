|
It is with great sorrow and sadness that the family of Marcel James Potan, 61 years, announce his passing on Monday, February 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness, in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Irvin and Jeanette (nee Odawa) Potan, by brothers Irvin Jr. and Stuart, sister Linda, son Marshall John and in-laws Benedict and Agnes Wawia. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Darlene (nee Wawia), his daughters – Marcia Potan, Melina Potan (Duane Favel), his sons Douglas John, Justice Mackenzie, his boys – Easton and Weston, granddaughters – Gracie, Camilla, Samantha Atkinson (Claire), grandsons - Robin Atkinson, Dalton John, his Godchildren – Alex Michelle (Taylor), Destiny Michelle (Russ), his hunting and fishing partners – Sharon Lesperance (Kyle), Giselle Blair (Cecil), Lauren Michelle, Muzzy Odawa (Ashley), great granddaughter Lilly. Marcel is also survived by his brother Alan Odawa Sr. (Patricia), sisters – Eileen Wawia (Edward), Frances Hicknel (Larry), Marilyn, Inez (Leo), Laurie (Jim), Anita (Andy) and in-laws – Sylvia, Byron (Ivy), Marvin, Elvin (Cate), Karen, Colleen, Ben Jr., Milton (Nora). Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Marcel was born on January 10. 1959 on Lake Helen Reserve, Ontario. Marcel was Chief of the Red Rock Indian Band for four years. He also held position as councilor for the Red Rock Band and was a band employee for many years. He was also a snow plow operator for Carillion for many years. Marcel was a jack of all trades. He was very generous when and wherever he was needed before his illness took over. Visitation will be held at the Lake Helen Resource Centre where friends may call after 6 P.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020, Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16. Prayers will be offered on Sunday evening at 7 P.M. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Luncheon will follow at the Nipigon Legion. Cremation will take place with burial at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Trust Fund set up for Easton and Weston. Thank you to Dr. Dhaliwal, Dr. Commisso, and the nursing staff of the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital and to Dr. Jackson-Hughes before his retirement. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.