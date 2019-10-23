Home

Marcel Joseph Robert

Marcel Joseph Robert Obituary

Mr. Marcel Joseph Robert, age 85 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully with family on October 20th, 2019 in Thunder Bay, ON. Marcel was one of 9 boys and 2 girls, born in Moonbeam, ON on June 8th, 1934. He moved to Thunder Bay when he was a young man. Marcel and Jean were married on November 2nd, 1958 in Port Arthur. He is survived by his children Sharron, Marc, Gary, Bonnie and grandchildren Brooke and Sharron. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at St. Margaret's Church, 88 Clayte Street, Thunder Bay, ON with Father Donnelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy donations in Marcel's memory may be made to St. Margaret's Church.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com
