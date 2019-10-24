|
Mr. Marcel Joseph Robert, age 85 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully with family on October 20th, 2019 in Thunder Bay, ON. Marcel was one of 9 boys and 2 girls, born in Moonbeam, ON on June 8th, 1934. He moved to Thunder Bay when he was a young man. Marcel and Jean were married on November 2nd, 1958 in Port Arthur. He is survived by his children Sharron, Marc, Gary, Bonnie and grandchildren Brooke and Sharron. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at St. Margaret's Church, 88 Clayte Street, Thunder Bay, ON with Father Donnelly officiating. Following the funeral at St. Margaret's Church there will be a Celebration of Life at the Oliver Road Community Centre, 563 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario from 1pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy donations in Marcel's memory may be made to St. Margaret's Church.
