|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Marceline Sumners (nee Canal), age 69 years, announces her passing on March 13, 2020 with family by her side.
Marcy was born in Port Arthur, Ontario, on March 15, 1950. She was a stay-at-home mom until Heather and Patti were in school. Marcy then worked at Red Cross and Comcare. Marcy and Ken always had their doors and hearts open to all who knew them. She was always loving, caring, and you could always call her, day or night. Marcy and Ken celebrated fifty-one years of marriage on March 1, 2020. Marcy held family close to her heart. Her family and friends were precious to her. When her three grandsons came along, that was it; "Nana" she was.
Marcy is survived by her husband Ken; her daughters Patti Brown, Heather Bouley (Joe); and Settimio Daniele (like a son); grandchildren Michael Brown, Cody Bouley (Alyssa Ellard), and Jordan Bouley. Marcy is also survived by father-in-law Leo Torkkeli as well as other extended family members, nieces, and nephews.
Marcy was predeceased by her parents Patricia and Jack Canal; sister Theresa Bjornson; grandparents William and Edna Hughes; uncle Bill; aunty Anne Hughes; uncle Ron Hughes; mother-in-law Lillie Torkkeli; mother-in-law Rose Sumners; father-in-law Harold Sumners; sister-in-law Wilma Morrow; brother-in-law Gary Bonde; and numerous other family members.
At Marcy's request, cremation has taken place and Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Antoni Fujarczuk of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
We will greatly miss the gift we were given.