

(nee Trapp)



“I'd stay in the garden

with Him, though the night around me be falling,

but he bids me go;

through the voice of woe,

his voice to me is calling”.



On October 26, 2020 Mrs. Maretta Lorraine Hope was reunited with her husband in the arms of our Lord. Born on February 16, 1932 in Biggar, SK, she spent her early years on her family's farm in Keppel. She then moved to Brandon, MB, where she attended high school, earned her nursing degree, and met the boy next door, the love of her life, Allan Alexander Hope. After their marriage in Brandon in 1955, Allan and Maretta relocated to Fort William (Thunder Bay) where they raised their family and spent the rest of their lives. Maretta was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with all of them. She was employed as a RN at McKellar General Hospital and retired as a Nursing Supervisor in 1994 after 36 years of service. She enjoyed summers at the family camp on Shebandowan Lake, curling, bowling and playing cards. Allan and Maretta were long time members of First Presbyterian Church and had many lasting friendships over the years. She will be dearly missed by her children Cathy (Carl) Syrja, Wendy (Thomas) Kehoe, and Robert (Linda) Hope; grandchildren Heather, Mikael (Caitlin), Andrew (Meagan), Shanna, Ian, Thomas (Rachel), Christopher, Allan (Amanda), Brittany; and her great-grandchildren Kyaan, Maija, Rylee, Rowan, Jacint, Tristan, Chloe, Peyton, Hudson, Ava and Adalynn. Also survived by her sister in-law Betty Trapp, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Esthyr Malcolm, her mother and father in-law Beda and William Hope, her brother Howard Trapp, her granddaughter Ariel Hope, and her loving husband of 53 years Allan Hope. Cremation has taken place and due to these unprecedented times, a private service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Susan Mattinson officiating. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Northern Cardiac Fund in her name would be greatly appreciated by the family.