It is with great sadness that we announce that Margaret Tellervo Aho passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at the age of 79.Margaret was born in Karvia, Finland on April 13, 1941, and immigrated to Canada in 1951. Margaret worked for more than 40 years at Thunder Bay General Hospital initially as an RNA and then as a Ward Clerk on 3West where she was deeply respected and well-liked.Margaret was a pillar of strength throughout her life. She was always there for her family and friends, with unconditional love and support. Marg, as her friends knew her, was a very selfless woman who always took care of others before herself. She was a dedicated wife, retiring earlyin order to care for her ill husband for several years before his passing in 2009. She was an avid reader and loved gardening, the outdoors and spending quality time with friends and family. She loved to travel and made numerous trips to Finland, the US and Western Canada. One of the greatest joys of her life was being a 'Mummu'; making memories with her grandchildren, of whom she was incredibly proud and made her very happy. Margaret also had a love of animals, in particular dogs, the last of whom was her precious companion Molly.Margaret is pre-deceased by her husband Aulis, her mother and sister and numerous other relatives in Canada and Finland. She is survived by her two children, son Wayne and daughter Carolyn (Tracy Presiloski), and four grandchildren, Justin and Alyssa Aho and Ashley and Michael Presiloski.The family would like to offer our deepest thanks to the care staff at Pioneer Ridge for their exceptional compassion and care. Due to circumstances with COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.