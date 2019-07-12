Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
1968-2019

Margaret Ann Elkin-Mugsy passed away July 7, 2019 with family by her side.

Born in Red Lake on December 19, 1968. Beloved mother of Jessica, Trevor (Chantelle), Jocelyn (Jay), and Joanna. Loving grandmother of Shayla, Giovanni, Serina, Micheal, Treyden, and Hazel. Survived by parents Bob & Connie Elkin; Brothers Beau and Jamie Elkin, David and George Neepin; Sisters Maria and Katie Elkin, and Mary Ann Magiskan. Sadly missed by lifelong friend and former partner Steve Warburton and his daughter Cassandra, Gary and Albert.

Predeceased by birth parents Alexander and Annie Neepin; Sister Christine Elkin; Brothers Norman and Robert Neepin.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Jenkens Funeral Home with Rev. Canon Robert Elkin officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to service time. Arrangements in care of Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 South Syndicate Avenue.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
