Margaret Annabella Bauch (nee Dawson), 85 years, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at Hogarth Riverview Manor on January 20, 2020 with family by her side. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) of 58 years; son, Dean (Monique), granddaughters Arnelie and Stephanie; daughter Louanne Davey, granddaughters Marissa and Cassandra of Leduc Alberta. Margaret was predeceased by her mother Annie Dawson (Stevenson), father Charles Dawson and brother Jack Dawson. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on February 19, 2020 at 11am at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2820 Donald St. Thunder Bay. Family and friends are invited. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the caregivers on 2N Hogarth Riverview Manor for the excellent care given to Margaret. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
