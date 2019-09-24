|
|
April 11th 1930 – September 19th 2019
Margaret Anne Rita (Peggy) McFarlane (nee Kannegiesser), aged 89, passed peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor September 19th, 2019 with family members at her side, nine days after the passing of her beloved husband of 70 years, James Charles McFarlane.
Predeceased by husband James Charles, parents Harriet and Bernard Hugo Kannegiesser, 14 siblings, daughter Susan and son-in-law Greg, she is survived by sister Daun, children Richard (Cathy), Michael (Lynda), Holly (Ken), Jeffrey (Jackie) and Tina (Greg), 11 grandchildren, Lua, Chris, Andy, Tim, Kristen, Jamie, Joe, Mary, Brittany, Justin, and Kaytlyn plus an ever increasing number of great-grandchildren.
Peggy had been a resident of HRM for the past few months, having joined her husband Jim there. Prior to that, she was Lady of the Manor at 615 N. Vickers St., and before that at 422 S. Marks St., where she and Jim raised their family.
Growing up as part of a huge family in Schreiber, her claim to fame there was being a call girl for the railroad. No, not that kind of call girl! Before everyone had phones, when the trains came in, they needed someone to notify the crews, “calling” them in. But she loved telling people she had been a call girl, just for the reaction.
A fiery redhead (albeit sometimes with Miss Clairol's help), she knew no limits. More Maude than Edith, her strength was the heart of our family. Raising six kids on a tradesman's wages, none went wanting for the important things in life. She always found a way to balance the budget, and balance the needs. Duct tape, spray paint and a colander and you have the best Halloween costume on the block. Designer jeans too expensive? Some creative needlework and you had the first knockoffs.
Her hands were always occupied, reading, knitting, cooking, cleaning, bingo, she never tired. The world's couches are a little warmer for the afghans that flew off her needles, and we can't count how many sweaters out there that have special meaning to their recipients.
Capable of using a cookie or a wooden spoon as reward or reprimand, mostly a word one way or other sufficed. Boundaries were set and obeyed, and everyone knew them, even the extended family of friends and neighbors that were welcome in their second home. Her door was always open, and when she let loose her version the boson's whistle, we came running. No cell phone text needed, she made her presence known her way.
Many thanks go out to the staff of 3S Daisy wing of HRM for your tireless devotion to Peggy and James and their needs. They recognized that getting Peggy active was best accomplished by asking her to “help” another resident with something, because she would never refuse a request like that. Also, thanks to Kristen McFarlane, for your love, devotion and unparalleled abilities as a RN. As per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal funeral. Private internment of ashes will be at St. James Cemetery at a later date.
Peggy leaves the world a little less joyful with her parting, but her place in our hearts can never be dimmed. Mom is now reunited with Dad after just a short time apart. She will live on in our thoughts forever.