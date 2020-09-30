On a beautiful fall morning, September 23, 2020 Mum slipped away from her discomfort into a calm and peaceful place. Missing her smile, caring heart and sunny disposition are her husband of 60 inseparable years, her children Maureen (Rick), Norma, Linda, Michael (Tracey), Steven (Stephanie). Her little sister Winnie, 8 grandchildren Jake, Josh and Mike Belisle, Cody, Nathan Vaillant, and Erin Longley. Katie and Ryan Filipovic. 3 great grandchildren Russell, Ashley Belisle, baby Claire Longley, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Margaret was born in Glasgow, Scotland on June 29th, 1931 and sailed to Canada in 1956 to dance with the love of her life forever and raise a family whom she loved dearly. Spending time watching her grandchildren and more recently great grandchildren grow and participating in all of their lives was always a big part of her life. We all loved her so much and will remember her for her quick wit, never give up attitude and the love she shared with us. The family would like to thank all the Angels working at Bethammi Nursing Home for helping Mum celebrate her 89th Birthday in June and for the compassion and care they gave her through the lonely months of Covid so we could have the last few weeks by her side. Very much appreciated. A close family celebration of life has taken place.