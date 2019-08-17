|
It is with great sadness the family of Margaret Bahlieda announce her peaceful passing at Southbridge Pinewood on August 13, 2019 in her 91st year.
Margaret's early years were spent in Slovakia arriving in Canada in May 1950 and travelling with her best friend Annie to Thunder Bay.
Margaret had a zest for life, a fondness of outdoors, a feisty nature and love for her pet poodle, Tina. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends where her home was always open to everyone. Her passion for gardening and cooking was a major part of her life. She loved her flower garden filled with many different flowers which were often admired by many a passerby. She took pride in her bountiful vegetable garden not only for the family but also many friends. However, Margaret's real passion was baking. She baked often using recipes and techniques she learned while growing up. Often, she would get together with friends to discuss the next best recipe and their attempts in making them better. Every year, Margaret was excited to find a new spot to pick wild mushrooms and blueberries in order to preserve them. She had her own unique sense of style and loved dressing up for any occasion of life.
Margaret had a kind heart, was generous and especially helped those in need including newcomers to Canada.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband John, father Josef, mother Zofia, brothers and sisters in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Brazil and Australia. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Florentine Bahlieda and George Track, Marian and Giuseppe Giorgio, Christine Bahlieda and Rick Doyle, grandchildren Barbara, Enzo, Luca Giorgio and Ashleigh Sereda. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews in Thunder Bay, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Brazil.
Cremation has taken place. Margaret's life will be honoured at a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 615 Connolly St., celebrated with Rev. Joseph Arockiam followed by interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Slovak Legion.
