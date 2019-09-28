Home

Margaret Caruth (Madge) Forbes

Margaret Caruth (Madge) Forbes Obituary

With the heaviest of hearts, we announce the passing of our dear mother, in her 96th year, on September 25, 2019. Mom's greatest treasure in life was her family. She loved each and every one of us unconditionally. Nothing made mom happier than our family get togethers. She spent her summers travelling back home to Ireland and later in life at the family cottage. Born and raised in Portadown, Northern Ireland, Mom came to Canada in 1952 with her husband Sammy and two eldest children. Mom always said she said she had a wonderful life, a wonderful husband and a wonderful family. We had a wonderful Mom. Predeceased by her Husband Sammy in 1999, her son Stanley in 1949, parents Margaret and David Donaldson, granddaughter Aubrey, and brothers Davey, Billie and Clifford. Mom is survived by her four children, Ronald (Ginny), Muriel (Gary), Terry (Sarah) and Donna (Ed). Grandchildren Jessica, Michael, Meaghan, Jerry, Chrissy, Sarah (Jussi), Sharon (JP), Samantha and Devin (Elysia). Great grandchildren Josiah (Lexi), Kaitlyn, Ben, Ireland, Makenzie, Mikaela and Judah. Great great grandchildren Aubrey and Mandela. Her sister Muriel and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. As per Mom's wishes, there will be a private family interment. If friends and family so desire, donations can be made in her honour to the Charity of your Choice. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.

