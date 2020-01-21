|
|
Mrs. Margaret Charlotte Roberts, age 82 years, passed peacefully with the sunrise, on January 14, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospice, with her husband Garth holding her hand while saying a prayer. Please sign the online condolences at
Margaret was born July 14, 1937 in Binghamton, New York. She passed away after 63 years of marriage to Garth.
Margaret served in the Native Ministries with her husband Garth, for 58 faithful years. Teaching the way of the Lord in Ministries for women, children and imprisoned youth offenders. Margaret was a beautiful example of a godly woman. Raising her family and helping in her community. Margaret and Garth kept busy traveling to Ministries as well as visiting family and friends. During her relaxing time she enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles and working on her beautiful flower gardens.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and the countless many whose lives she has touched.
Margaret is survived by her husband Garth Roberts. Her 5 children, Elizabeth Shaw, Voris Roberts, Esther Kettridge (Jim), Arthur Roberts (Angela), Rebekah Roberts (Brent). Siblings Harriett Bolles (Dave), George Gretschel and 15 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial Service for Margaret Roberts will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Westfort Baptist Church, 1219 Ford Street, Thunder Bay, ON P7E-2B7. Service begins at 11am followed by a reception in the basement at 12pm. Memorial Services to be held at Six Nation, ON and Montrose, PA with interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Baptist Mid Mission (For Canadian donors https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/t/46000. For USA https://www.bmm.org/and select the “Other” category and sub- category “Memorial Fund”) or Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, Northern Cancer Fund (https://www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/donate)
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street.
everestofthunderbay.com