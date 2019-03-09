|
|
Margaret Christina Elizabeth Towill, age 91, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Born in Saskatoon, SK to Rev. David and Dorothy Dix, Margaret went on to graduate from University of Saskatchewan with a B.Sc. degree in Home Economics, then proceeded to obtain her B.Sc. degree in Phys. Ed. from McGill University. After teaching Phys. Ed. for 4 years at the McDonald Institute in Guelph she returned home to Saskatoon, where she married her husband of 62 years William Towill. They moved from Scott, SK to Fort William in 1958 and in 1979 they relocated to Indianhead, SK. for 10 years before returning back to Thunder Bay to be close to family. Marg was a stay at home mother that enjoyed sewing, curling, camping, canoeing, gardening and in her later years quilting and stained glass work. She was also an active member of First Wesley United Church. She enjoyed her role as wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Margaret is survived by her son Gordon (Ellen), grandson Michael (Ashley), great grandsons Timothy and Hendrick, daughter-in-law Debby, and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents Rev. David and Dorothy Dix, sisters Jean McCart and Isobel Burke Gaffney and step brother Don Dix, husband William B. and son William Jr. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at First Wesley United Church, 130 N. Brodie St. Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3S3. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. Online condolences
