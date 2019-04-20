|
It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret Coulter on April 15/19. Margaret was born March 25/56 to Shirley and Ernie Buckman in Thunder Bay, Ontario where she later attended Vance Chapman School and Lakeview high school. All that knew Marg, knew the kind heart she had and how much all of her family meant to her. Family was more then just relatives to Marg. Marg opened her heart and home to everyone. Over the years, Margaret enjoyed cooking, crocheting and restoring furniture however her biggest passion was her gardens. During the summer she would typically be found in the garden or the green house tending to her plants and vegetables. On a typical Sunday you would find the house full of people to watch the NASCAR race while mom cheered on Kyle Busch. Marg will sadly be missed by her life long love and husband Tom, daughter Tammy, son Jason (Novah), Milo (fur baby) and "extended kids", her grandchildren Tyler, Bailey (Kat), Jarod (Ashley), Brook (Jon), Mariah, Mackenzie, Trinton, Jordyn, Nick and "extended grandkids". Her mother Shirley, sister Sharel (Jude), brother Ernie (Cathy) and Terry her other brother. Also her "other husband" Buzz, many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Ernie, mother-in-law Aila, brother-in-law Mike, as well as aunties and uncles. Online condolences
As per moms wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the flowers are in full bloom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
