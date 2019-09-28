|
MARGARET ELIZABETH
FYDIRCHUK
Margaret Fydirchuk, aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. She was born in Watrous, Saskatchewan to John and Emma Lee along with brother Alfred and sister Kay. The family moved to Westfort where she met Maurice and they were married on October 6, 1951. Margaret was devoted to Maurice and raised their 3 children in the family home. Margaret later entered the retail jewelry trade and made many good friends with co-workers and customers. She was also a dedicated volunteer over the years with the Ladies of the Ortona and the daffodil fundraising program along with her friend Fern.
Margaret and Maurice had many good friends in Westfort and enjoyed great social gatherings with the “Gang”. They enjoyed a Caribbean Cruise with a large group of friends that was a topic of conversation for many years. Margaret summered at Trout Lake and she and Maurice travelled and wintered in Harlingen, Texas along with many of her good friends from the lake. When Maurice's vision declined, Margaret took over the driving duties and Maurice became the navigator. She knew the route to Texas! Margaret was most happy hosting the family dinners on holidays and was a fantastic cook - a perogy and cabbage roll Master.
Margaret is survived by her son Alan (Suzanne) of Thunder Bay; daughters Joanne (Brent) Zobatar of Shuniah and Susan Carrier at Trout Lake; grandchildren Jason (Cari) Fydirchuk of Cochrane, AB, Taylor (Anna) Fydirchuk of Calgary, Bailey Zobatar of Thunder Bay, Nicholas (Mallory) Carrier of Worthington, ON and Cody (Alicia) Carrier at Trout Lake; great grandchildren Dylon Zobatar of Hamilton, Jazlyn and Cayla Fydirchuk of Cochrane, AB, Nash Carrier at Trout Lake and Raimey Fydirchuk of Calgary; close niece and card buddy Linda Hiscock of Thunder Bay and extended relatives of the Lee and Hiscock families. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, parents, siblings and grandson Jesse Zobatar.
Margaret received excellent care at 4S, Lilac, Hogarth Riverview Manor and our family would like to thank all the staff for their kindness and respect.
A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held on October 18, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group - Hogarth Riverview Manor would be appreciated.
