Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
MARGARET ELIZABETH
FYDIRCHUK

Margaret Fydirchuk, aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held on October 18, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group - Hogarth Riverview Manor would be appreciated.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
