SERVICE REMINDER
MARGARET ELIZABETH
FYDIRCHUK
Margaret Fydirchuk, aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.
A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held on October 18, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group - Hogarth Riverview Manor would be appreciated.
