During the early morning hours of Friday, February 21, 2020, Margaret Elizabeth Susan Botchar (Seaman) passed away peacefully in her sleep after suffering a stroke.
She is lovingly remembered by her children Dwayne (Ann), Tracey (Denis), Chris (Leslie) and Bruce (Sule), grandchildren Sandra, Kevin (Juliette), Callum, Victoria, Mackenzie, Colby, Alaina, Zoey, Attila, Aziz and great grandchildren Rowan and Gryphon.
She is predeceased by her brother Tim (Anne) Seaman and survived by brothers Wayne, Bruce (Penny), Stephen (Jill), and sister Bess (Barry).
Born in Port Arthur, Ontario, Susan was a vibrant and friendly person who enjoyed life to the fullest. Her interests included the outdoors, travel, singing, music, murder mysteries, quilting and the environment. She was a fiercely independent woman and entrepreneur who also had a keen interest in her family's history.
The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors of the Willow Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor Transitional Care Unit as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital for their care.
We are indebted to those friends and relatives who took the time to visit Mom when she was in care, especially Ed Prinselaar, Judy and Charlie Paxton, Bruce and Penny Seaman. Those visits enriched her life immensely.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer to allow friends and family far and wide to gather.