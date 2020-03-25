|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Emily Tomlinson at the age of 69, on Friday March 20, 2020.
Margaret will be missed by her best friend and husband of 52 years, Allan Tomlinson; her children Dorthy Stoneburgh (Alan), Allan Tomlinson and John Tomlinson; her grandchildren Meagan McEathron and Dawn Tomlinson and her favourite great granddaughter Emily Tomlinson.
She was the loving sister of Winnie Mitchell (Gary), Judith Albert (Ron), Jeanine Bain, Donna Bain (David), Bert Bain (Colleen) as well as the dear aunt to many nieces and nephews, cousin and dear friend to many.
Margaret was predeceased by her mother Adelaide Bain, father Hulbert Bain and sister Dixie-Lee ”Betty” Bain (Mario).
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Margaret to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Care Centre (payable to TBRHSF) would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street, Thunder Bay.
