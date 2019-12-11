|
April 15, 1944 –
December 4, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Esther Edith Lapierre. Margaret passed unexpectedly in Saint Boniface Hospital Winnipeg Manitoba on Wednesday December 4, 2019.
Margaret was born on April 15, 1944 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She was a long-time member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Mom treasured her church family, the church choir and weekly Jam sessions. Margaret greatly enjoyed spending time and having phone conversations with family. She enjoyed planting and taking care of her flower and vegetable gardens and crocheting when her shoulders allowed her. Everyone loved to receive one of her made with love baby blankets.
Margaret will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her son James Lapierre, daughter Jeannine Skinner (Darryn Metz), Step son Paul Lapierre (Lesley), Step daughter Suzanne McMahon (Jack), grand children Jocelyne Skinner, Dylan Coultis, Danielle Lapierre and Andre Lapierre. Sisters Violet (Sven) Hintikka, Shirely (Dennis) Kaukinen, Mamie (Donnie) Mado, Martha (Kevin) Thompson, Joyce Lyytinen (Dwight Listmayer), Susan (Pete) Peterson, and brother Peter Jalava. Also remembered by many numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Gaston Lapierre 1993, son Steven Jalava 1969, Father Lauri Jalava 1975 and Mother Aini Jalava 2018. Also predeceased by siblings David, Edward, Walter, Laura, Evelyn and two brothers in infacy, brother in law Brian Lyytinen and sister in law Lorraine Jalava.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 14th, 12:00 noon at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 499 Dewe Ave. Luncheon to follow. Pastor Steven Bartlett will officiate the service with interment in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Surgery Fund would be greatly appreciated.