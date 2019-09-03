|
It is with profound sadness that we share that after many months of fighting and courageously searching for answers Margie Loppacher, aged 66, passed away peacefully on August 31st at her home surrounded by her family from a brain tumor.
Margie was best known for her positive energy, radiant smile, laugh, and her ability to make people feel welcomed and loved. A lover of the outdoors Margie spent time with family and friends at camp on Shebandowan Lake, spending hours in the lake, sauna, and countless boat rides. She enjoyed sitting around the bonfire listening to the loons before bed. Margie loved walking the trails at camp and in the backfield with her husband Jim and their dog Zoe.
Margie was born to Jack and Ivy Hyland and raised in Fort Frances. Margie spent many summers at Jackfish Lake with her parents and sisters Barbara and Jackie. In 1979 she married Jim Nickleson. Together they had a son, Daniel who they loved intensely for the hours that he lived. Before Jim's untimely passing they welcomed their beloved daughter, Chelsea, into the world.
Margie treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Margie had a vivacious personality and was always laughing. She had a close circle of friends who she loved very much. Margie loved hosting friends and family at her camp at Lake Shebandowan. Her Caesar salad, ribs and banana bread were legendary, as was her ability to pulverize everyone playing dirty marbles (a game her father created). Meals at camp were always banquet size, as she filled every moment as big as possible. Margie loved the holiday seasons. The highlights for her included playing Mrs. Claus for her nieces and nephews, dressing up for Halloween, hosting the family for holiday dinners, and donating toys to local organizations. Margie believed that everyone matters and should receive love.
Margie loved to travel; she and her sisters would pack up their husbands and trek across the globe! Some of her favorite places to visit were Italy, Greece, Cuba, and Barbados. One of her last trips was to see Elton John in concert, oh how she loved good music!
She is the survived by devoted husband of 23 years Jim Loppacher, her daughter Chelsea (Mike) Veneruzzo, and step daughters Rebecca (Kim) de Jong, and Julie Loppacher. She is also survived by her sisters Barb (Bob) Thomson, Jackie (Ralph) Tangness, many nieces and nephews and her adored great nieces and nephews.
Throughout her battle Margie was blessed to have the care and support of many incredible people both here in Thunder Bay and in London, Ontario. Of special mention are: Dr. N. Wilberforce, Dr. Capello, Dr. M. Migay, Dr. A. Migay, Kristiann McPhail, Erin (PSW), staff at St. Elizabeth's, the Northwest and Southwest LINH, Linda at the LINH, Dr. Kim, Dr. Jain, Dr. Stevens, Lisa-Dawn (SLP), Nurse Jackeline Tangness, and Archdeacon Deborah Kraft.
Margie's family would be honored to have you join us in celebrating her life with her funeral at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 808 Ridgeway St E, Thunder Bay, at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. There will be a reception at the church following the service. Cremation has taken place and service will be complete at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, an organization that provides vital support to single parents and families in need or to the Underground Gym, an organization that she believed in and was committed to supporting.
Margaret Loppacher will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
