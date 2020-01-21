|
Mrs. Margaret Laurene (Rene) Swingler, age 97 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital.
Born in Wolseley, Saskatchewan on September 26, 1922, the family moved to Rossland, B.C. In 1926. Rene grew up and finished high school in Rossland. In 1940 the family moved to Trail, B.C. Rene attended Trail Business College, graduated and worked as a stenographer for the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company in Trail.
In October of 1943, Rene met Pilot Officer Jack Swingler in Trail while he was in town on a War Bond Drive. They were married in Trail on December 11, 1943. Jack went back overseas until the end of the War. In 1949 they returned to Port Arthur and made this their permanent home. In earlier years, Rene worked for Hewitson Construction and Harry's Shell Service, retiring in 1974. She enjoyed skating, skiing and exercise classes at the 55 Plus Centre. A longtime member of St. John's Anglican Church, Rene was Treasurer of the Chancel Guild for many years. She was a member of the Anglican Church Women, and for the last several years enjoyed attending St. George's Anglican Church. Rene was Past President of the Princess Beatrice Chapter of the I.O.D.E. Many lifelong friendships were made as the result of her affiliations.
Rene and Jack travelled extensively in England for many years, they also enjoyed trips to Paris, Rome and Monaco. Countless road trips were made over the years back to Trail and Castlegar to visit her parents, sister Donna, brother Cliff and their families, always stopping in Fleming, Saskatchewan to visit aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survived by daughter Pamela Walas and her husband John, sister Donna Archibald and nephew Greg Archibald (Barbara) in Castlegar, B.C., two great nieces Kathryn, and Caroline, niece Christine Leibold (George) and nephew Ian Turner (Ella).
Predeceased by her parents Robert and Mable Clelland, husband Jack in 2009, brother Clifford Clelland, sister in-law Corinne Clelland, brother-in-law Gerry Archibald, niece Christine Archibald, sister-in-law Joan Turner, niece Mary-Lynn Turner-Blady and other relatives.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Rene Swingler will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30am in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with Capt. Deborah Everest of St. George's Anglican Church officiating. Interment to follow in the family plot in Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for friends will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00pm until 7:00pm in the Everest Chapel.
Should friends so desire, donations to St. George's Anglican Church, Kitty Kare, or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
