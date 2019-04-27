|
|
Margaret Mary Benes (nee Gollat) passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on April 23, one month after celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born in Thunder Bay (Fort William), where she lived her entire life. Margaret was dearly loved by her family and friends. Her grandchildren always enjoyed visiting from Ottawa and spending time with her, from an early age into adulthood. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Ladislav (Laddie), and son Terence, who died in infancy. She is also predeceased by brothers Louis, Andrew, John, Peter, Joseph, Thomas and Paul, sisters Cecilia Christine, Mary and Agnes, and parents Mary and Andrew. She is survived by her three children, Ron (Betty Anne) in Ottawa, Brian in Thunder Bay and Lori in California, as well as her two grandchildren, Laura and David. She will be missed by her surviving sisters, Betty Gollat, Berna Meyer and Monica Kashak, her sisters-in-law, Shirley and Josie, and her many nieces and nephews. Margaret selflessly devoted herself to her family throughout her life. She was particularly devoted to the care of her son Brian, with the tremendous support she received from the Gore Street group home. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Arthritis Society or Avenue II. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, May 1 at 12:10 p.m. celebrated by Rev. James Panikulam, with visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. On-line Condolences
Margaret Mary Benes will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com