Margaret McRae

Margaret Mary McRae, 87, passed away at Roseview Manor on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 with her family by her side. Margaret was born on November 5th, 1932 in Brandon, Manitoba. Mom had a beautiful voice and was always singing. She was a proud long time member of the Sweet Adelines and developed many friendships during this time. Besides singing, Mom loved spending time at their camp at Pine Point, Lac Des Milles Lacs. The door was always open and Mom could whip up a dinner in a moments notice. This was her happy place and it was always filled with food, laughter, her children, grandchildren and their friends. Margaret had also developed many friendships during her working years at Port Arthur Clinic, The Chronicle Journal and Dawson Court. Margaret is survived by her daughter Janet Sawicki (Jack) London; son John (Bev), son Ralph (Cindy), grandchildren Ryan (Chantal) London; Justin (Jody) Hamilton; John, Veronica and Anthony McRae; Jacob and Trevor McRae. Great grandchildren Abigail, Addison, Charlie and Margot Sawicki; brother John Smykalski (Shirley) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2016. They were happily married for 65 years. Margaret was also predeceased by her father Harry Smykalski, mother Mary Holigan, step-father Bill Holigan, as well as her brothers Mike, Duke and Bill. As per Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will take place at a later date. Thank you to the staff at Roseview Manor for caring for our Mom and Grandmother during the last 5 months. Special thanks to Kelsey for her chats with Mom where they connected with their Ukrainian heritage. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be great fully appreciated.





