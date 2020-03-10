Home

Margaret Rose Prystanski

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Rose Prystanski on Monday, March 9th, 2020. Maggie died peacefully at home with family and friends by her side. Maggie was born in Port Arthur, January 18th, 1947. She loved her home and her yard. She enjoyed gardening and golfing. Maggie was a master quilter and loved making quilts for loved ones. She is survived by her three daughters Lisa (Mitch) (Candace), Shannon (Lars), Ashley (Rob). She has five grandchildren Joshua, Cohen, Lexi, Jalen and Jonah. Maggie was the youngest of four children. Survived by Mary (Donny) Wheatley, Billy (Janie) Foulds and Diane. Niece and nephews Ryan (Tara), Kara (Steve), Jill, Darren (Jen). Celebration of life open house will take place Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Waverley Park Towers Common Room from 2:00-4:30pm. Donations may be made to Linda Buchan Centre in her memory.

