Mrs. Margaret Mary Stewart, age 84 years, passed away peacefully in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born in Fort William on October 17, 1935, the daughter of Gerard and Berthe Dion and was a lifetime resident. Margaret was a school teacher starting out in Toronto and later returning to Thunder Bay to teach with the Lakehead District Catholic School Board until her retirement. She enjoyed her winter home in Harlingen, Texas and spending time with her friends there. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son Jerry (Theresa), grandson James, sister Denise Dion (Don Colosimo) and nieces and nephews Donna, Karen, Paul and Cathy. She was predeceased by her parents Gerard and Berthe Dion. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Margaret's life will take place at a time when people are able to come together. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.