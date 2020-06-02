Margaret Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Margaret Mary Stewart, age 84 years, passed away peacefully in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born in Fort William on October 17, 1935, the daughter of Gerard and Berthe Dion and was a lifetime resident. Margaret was a school teacher starting out in Toronto and later returning to Thunder Bay to teach with the Lakehead District Catholic School Board until her retirement. She enjoyed her winter home in Harlingen, Texas and spending time with her friends there. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son Jerry (Theresa), grandson James, sister Denise Dion (Don Colosimo) and nieces and nephews Donna, Karen, Paul and Cathy. She was predeceased by her parents Gerard and Berthe Dion. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Margaret's life will take place at a time when people are able to come together. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved