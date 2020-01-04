|
(nee Mior)
Margaret passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2019 in Burlington, Ontario. Margaret was born in Hymers on July 25th, 1928. She spent her formative years in Hymers and Thunder Bay and at one time worked in a lab in Fort William. She then moved to Toronto and married Eugene Zagrosh on February 4th, 1950. Margaret worked as a nanny until she started her family. She was a stay at home Mom until her daughters were teenagers. She eventually worked in the cost accounting division of Schlumberger/Neptune Meter and remained in this position until she retired. Margaret is survived by her daughters Cathy Chambers (Rich) and Carolyn Kinsman, 4 grandchildren and her sister Susie DaDalt. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Eugene Zagrosh, parents Vittorio and Maria Mior. Siblings Marino, Jack, Tulio, Dino, Arthur, Zelda Muzzin, Patsay Tuomaala, Marie Franchie, Sylvia Gosselin and twins Angelo and Angela in infancy.