April 16, 1924 –
October 19, 2019
Blessed with 951/2 years of life, Margarete peacefully passed away with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Born and raised in Vienna, Austria, she lived through WWII and Nazi occupation, during which time she met her future husband, Dr. Dij Lewkin, then a medical student at the University of Vienna. After their marriage, they escaped Russian occupation by fleeing into the Austrian Alps, and eventually immigrated to Canada in 1952. First settling in St. Thomas, Ontario where they welcomed the birth of their son, she and her husband subsequently moved 5 years later to then Port Arthur, with Margarete's parents following them from Austria a year later. An accomplished gourmet cook, talented seamstress and artist, Margarete's greatest loves in life, aside from her family, encompassed an everlasting passion for opera, Mozart and all things Austrian, fine wines, the family cottage at Amethyst Harbour and her geraniums, her bridge group, and sharing her many memories of trips to Austria and Europe. Her proudest moments were the births of her two beloved grandsons, and the births of her two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her dear husband, Dr. Dij Lewkin, and parents Edward and Magdalena Cadek, Margarete will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael (Jan), her grandsons Christopher (Terri) Thunder Bay, and Tyler (Madison) Vancouver Island, her great-grandchildren Cohan and Avery, and her favorite cousin Fritz Cadek and family in Austria. Our sincerest thank you to Dr. C. Allison for his years of compassionate caring, and to Dr. D. Johnson, our cousin MJ Melita NP, and the Pioneer Ridge staff of Plaza 2A for their excellent care of Margarete. With respect to Margarete's wishes, there will be a private interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Should friends so wish, donations in Margarete's memory to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Thunder Bay Branch, or the charity of their choice, would be greatly appreciated.
