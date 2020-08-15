1/1
Margery (Spencer) Rutherford
At Westmount Gardens Long Term Care Community, our matriarch, Margery Eleanor Joan Spencer Rutherford passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on August 7, 2020.

Born in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), Ontario on May 14, 1925, as first child to Gwendolyn (Edwards) and Lancelot Spencer. Devoted wife of the late Frank Rutherford (2015) for 64 years, and dedicated mother to sons John (1972) and James (2011). Loving Grandma to Kevin (Jenny Claire) of Nanaimo, BC and great-granddaughters, Helen and Aurelia.

Survived and missed by siblings Edward Spencer, Philip Spencer (Maureen (McGarry) Spencer Golovchenko), Kathleen Rutherford, Elaine Lyne, Linda (Robert) Burton, sister-in-law Hannelore Spencer and daughter-in-law Romy Spencer-Rutherford. Predeceased by brothers Robert (1979) and David (2009) Spencer, sister-in-law Carol Spencer (2014) and brothers-in-law Russel Rutherford (2010) and John Lyne (2008). Margery also enjoyed her Rutherford in-laws, and will be missed by brother-in-law Herman Oswald. She was predeceased by Frank's siblings Mae Oswald (2018), Alice MacDonald (2018), Wilfred (1975) and Milford (1923) Rutherford.

Margery's feisty spirit, quick wit and sense of humour will be warmly remembered by several Spencer and Rutherford nieces, nephews and cousins, along with the McGarry family, especially sister-in-law Monica, and a diverse network of friends, colleagues and neighbours.

In her work life, Margery trained as a nurse at Port Arthur General Hospital and enjoyed a busy career with the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), enabling her to flexibly support Frank in his military career with the Canadian Forces (RCEME). Margery concluded her nursing career at the Royal Ottawa Regional Rehabilitation Centre.

Margery was an energetic, lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and was warmly celebrated by her sorority sisters for her tremendous service spanning 70 years. In retirement, Margery and Frank travelled the world and chose London, Ontario, as their final destination. Always a social butterfly, she joined the London Newcomers' Club and forged lots more fun and friendship. Margery and Frank were both avid bridge players, enjoyed curling, and were active members of London's St. Jude Anglican parish community.

Many thanks to Father Bill Ward for his continued spiritual journey, and to the great staff at Westmount Gardens Yellow Rose Neighbourhood for their caring support of Margery over the past two years. As a nurse, she always appreciated their humour and hard work.

Cremation has taken place through MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME (www.memorialfuneral.ca) where condolences may be sent. In light of current circumstances, a celebration of Margery's amazing life will be announced in the fall.

In memoriam donations may be made to The Church of St. Jude, the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) or a charity of your choice. A tree will be planted in memory of dear Margery.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
