Mrs. Margret Lillian Terkelsen passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at Hogarth TCU a few months short of her 104th birthday. Born June 28, 1915 to George and Mary Wheatley. Loving wife of Hans E. Terkelsen 1906 - 1987. Margaret will be affectionately remembered by daughter Barbara and her husband Jim Storeshaw, son Bob Terkelsen and spouse Susan Robinson as well as grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her sister Norma Victor and family. She was predeceased by 6 siblings: Harold Wheatley, Evelyn Hutcheon, Muriel Fraser, Mae Wheatley, Edna Wilson and Hazel Bottos. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. A life well lived;
A rest well deserved.