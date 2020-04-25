|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family of Marguerite Filipovic (nee Ross) announce her passing on April 23, 2020 at the age of 88.
Marguerite Filipovic was born at the Port Arthur General Hospital in 1931. She was predeceased by her mother Lena and her father Louis and many of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brothers Alec (Helen) and Richard (Sharon).
Marguerite leaves behind her children Sharon Elsey (Daniel), Daniel Filipovic (Samantha), David Filipovic (Denise) from Sudbury, Tracey Jewiss (Marc) from Ancaster. Nine grandchildren also miss their grandmother deeply, Steven (Alexandra), and Jamie (Jayme) Elsey, Tyler (Deanna), Trevor (Paighton) and Robert Jewiss, Noah Filipovic, and Mathew (Jill), Ryan (Gabrielle) and Michelle Filipovic and her first great grandchild Henderson Elsey.
Our mother has always enjoyed volunteering from a very young age; her first job was a “candy- striper” in the hospital delivering books and items to patients and their families. She continued to volunteer at various organizations around Thunder Bay including the Art Gallery, helping set up for gallery showings and working at their fundraiser for Christmas time- decorating and exhibiting houses. She helped to feed patients at Hogarth and volunteered as a friendly visitor with the residents at the Heritage. That is how our mom got her first administrative assistant job when she was in her late 30's- She was volunteering at St. Joes and Penny Legge had noticed her and asked her to come and work with her at her husband's office – Dr. David Legge where she built wonderful friendships for over 20 years.
Marguerite had many interests and hobbies including playing bridge competitively and golfing. She loved the thrill of those games and winning was a bonus. She also loved to entertain and enjoyed cooking and would frequently have dinner parties with friends and family.
As many of you know, our mother was an amazing artist. She first began painting in oil paints but switched to watercolours and painted everything from birch trees, to churches, to sailboats to loons. We all have a treasured collection of her paintings in our homes as do her grandchildren.
Our parents got married in Toronto while dad was attending law school. They lived in Toronto for a few years and then our father said it was time to move back to the small city of Thunder Bay where they would be surrounded by family and friends.
Our father and mother loved to travel including France, Greece, Italy, Croatia and several cruises. They most enjoyed travelling with mom's family including Uncle Stan and Aunty Mona with some memorable road trips to California, Arizona, and the West and East Coasts of Canada. They also toured England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland with Margaret and Phyllis and Alec and Helen.
Life changed for our parents in the last few years, when our mom and dad moved to the retirement home and long term care facility, where they were still able to visit each other everyday until the day our dad passed on July 19, 2019. They had been married 68 years.
Mom was a strong and capable woman, willing to take on new experiences whenever she had the chance. Her greatest pride was her family and she was so supportive of us all. It is sad that she had so many health problems that held her back from some of the things that she loved to do but when she obtained an electric wheelchair, it certainly gave her the freedom to rip around Sister Lila Greco apartments. The greatest compliment that you could give our mother was that she did not look her age and she never acted “old” a day in her life. She will be missed deeply but we know that she is in the loving arms of our precious father and they are together once again.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Harbourview Funeral Centre for the cremation and mausoleum services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society or a charity of your choice.