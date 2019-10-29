Home

April 7, 1917 ~ Oct. 23, 2019
We are sad to announce that our Mom Marguerite Josephine Servais passed away peacefully at home at the age of 102, on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mom was born April 7, 1917. Predeceased by her husband, Lionel in April 2005. Survived by daughters Marguerite Swallow of Sooke, BC, Carol (Terry) Humaniski of Thunder Bay, ON, and son, Joseph (Gail) Servais of Victoria, BC, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. A Celebration of Marguerite's Life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at St. Rose Of Lima RC Church, Sooke, BC at 10 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Sooke Hospice or Sooke Food “Bank.
