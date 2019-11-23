|
|
Mrs. Marguerite Macaulay (nee Walters), age 91, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph Care Group on November 16, 2019. Marguerite was born on March 28, 1928 in Fort William. She worked for a short time at Ogilvie Flour Mill. She was married to the love of her life Ivor Macaulay for 61 years. Marguerite cherished countless years spent with Ivor and family at their camp on Lake Shebandowan. She loved fishing, gardening and spending time with friends. She enjoyed playing bridge with both a mixed and women's card group. After Ivor's retirement they spent several winters travelling south with friends. Marguerite will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sons Dan (Christine) and Ian (Shelley); grandchildren Mitchell, Jessica, Brooke, Fallon and step grandchildren Kayla and Julian. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Elsie May Walters, sister Audrey and brother Donald. Cremation has taken place to be followed by a private family internment. In lieu of flowers donations to the new cardiac wing at TBRHSC would be appreciated. We would like to express our gratitude to the doctors and staff who cared for our mother at the TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Care Group. A special thanks to the staff and residence at Sister Leila Greco for their care and friendship.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com