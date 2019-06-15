|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marguerite Ruby Leach on June 11th, 2019 at the age of 95. Marg passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She was born on July 9, 1923 and grew up in Fort William. She married Lloyd Leach on January 7, 1941, happily married for 60 years. They raised their four daughters and numerous foster children in their home of more than 50 years on McDougall Street. Marg later moved to Hudson Heights until Spring of 2016 when she moved to Pioneer Ridge. Marg worked at a variety of jobs before starting her career at Dawson Court. She worked first in the kitchen, then laundry, moved to housekeeping and then became Head of Housekeeping. She retired in the Fall of 1984. Marg had many interests but nothing compared to her love for her ever growing family and family gatherings. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and knitting for the little ones. She spent most of her summers camping at Burchell and Northern Lights Lakes, to name a few. Nothing was better than sitting around the campfire with family and her dear friend Bessie. Marg is survived by her daughters Brenda Merrifield, Sandy Reid, Karen Horychuk, Debbie (Frank) Burns, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jack (Doris) Currie, sister Maxine (Jack) McDonald, sisters-in-law Netta Brown and Vi Turnball, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd (2001), grandson Randy (2001), sons-in-law Cole (1988), Jim (2009) and Bill (2013). The family would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU to the ENTIRE staff at Pioneer Ridge (Plaza 4) for their amazing, loving and compassionate care for our Mom/Nanny. Also a special thank you to Dr. David Johnson and Dr. William Ulakovic. As per Mom's request there will be no service. If friends so desire, a donation in Marg's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.Online condolences
