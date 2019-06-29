|
On June 23, 2019 at the age of 65, Mari-Ellen joined her daughter, Patricia, and her parents, John and Ione Tyndall, on their next great adventure. Born in Fort William, ON, raised in and around Nokomis, SK and Powell River, BC, she raised her family across Canada and in Germany with her love and military husband, Wayne. Retiring in Kingston, ON, Mari-Ellen was happy to watch her grandchildren, James, Brandon, Spencer, Jammie, Hannah and Kayleigh, grow into fine young adults. Her surviving children, Chrystal and Derrek, older brothers, Jerry, John, Bob, Bill, Merv, favourite sister, Patricia, brothers in law, Mark and Randy, their spouses and children, the Tyndall, Rydholm and Wood clans, are comforted knowing Mari-Ellen was so well cared for by KGH's Cancer Centre and all the loving hands at Providence Care. At Mari-Ellen's wish, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, Mari-Ellen would like the opportunity to enrich the minds of future scientists, donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Kingston - Youth Science and Technology Fund. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com