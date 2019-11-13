|
"This isn't forever"
This beautiful, amazing, and powerful woman would be so happy if you came and celebrated her life with us. On Monday, November 11th, 2019 our beloved Maria, who battled so hard against illness for nearly 15 years, passed peacefully with her husband Greg beside her. Maria's parents Jose and Maria, husband Greg, brothers Rudy, Rodrigo, father and mother-in-law Mel and Shirlee, sisters-in-law Dayna and Taylor, and nephew Augustine would like to express our great appreciation to the doctors and support staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre, Bayshore Home Health, and the TBRHSC. In particular we would like to acknowledge (in no particular order) Drs. Aseyev, Simpson, and Storkson, nurses Megan, Justine, Stephanie, Andrea, Erin, and CJ for their excellent care and attention to Maria during her illness. Please join us in celebrating her life. While it was cut short, she reminded us all only a few days ago that "this isn't forever." Her funeral will be held at St. Dominic's Church on Friday, November 15 at 11am, visitation will be held a half hour prior to service. Following the mass, all are welcome to the DaVinci, Marco Polo room, at 12pm. All donations to the Thunder Bay Cancer Centre.
#Eternal
