Mrs. Maria Atwood passed away peacefully, at Pioneer Ridge, on February 1st, 2020. She was born September 25, 1927 in Campobasso, Italy. Arriving in Canada with her parents Nick and Carmela Taddeo as a young child, Ignace was the family home until she moved to Fort William for education. At Canada Car, her place of employment, she met her husband Bill and they enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage.On-line Condolences
Maria was always very social, loved being around people and the centre of attention. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking. She took pleasure in sharing her “sweets” with everyone.
She was a past choir member at St. Dominic's and a Catholic Women's League member for over 65 years.
She is survived by her children John (Adri), David (Debbie), Bill (Joanne), and Susan (John Ongaro), by her grandchildren Jennifer (Matt Holmes), Jaclyn (Charlie Powell), Judith (Nathan Sacevich), Tammy (Craig Landry), Raymond (Barbara Benwell), Ken (Vanessa), Colin, Lyndon (Autumne), Jaquelyn Conacher and Carsyn Ongaro, and by her great grandchildren Will, Maggie, Grace, Rhys, Vivi, Max, Elkin, Esper, Charlotte, Clay, and Calliope.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill, son Roderick (Roddy), sisters Louise Calder and Lundy Scott, and brother John Taddeo.
Thank You to Doctor A. Shepard for her patience and long time care, and to the staff at Jasper Place for their support and caring during her years there. Thank You as well to the staff at Pioneer Ridge for making her last days as comfortable as possible.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Dominic's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Michael Mahoney. A private interment will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation, or the Charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated.
Maria Atwood will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
