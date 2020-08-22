1/1
Maria Bailot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


August 9, 1923 –
August 15, 2020

It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that the family of Maria Bailot announce the passing of our beautiful mother and Nonna, at the age of 97. Mom was born in Azzano Decimo, Italy, on August 9th, 1923. She was the youngest of 8 siblings. In 1957, Mom came to Canada to join our dad Emilio, with here children Luigi and Elisa. The were then blessed with 3 more girls Linda, Debbie and Janice. Mom devoted her life to her family and instilled the importance of love and family values. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She spent many hours growing vegetables in her plentiful garden, tending to here beautiful flower beds, sewing, reading and knitting blankets and dish towels for everyone. However, her most favorite past time was playing cards. She had a sharp mind and quite the competitive demeanor. Mom was a life long member of the Ladies Venet Society and of St. Elizabeth's parish. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years Emilio, her son-in-law Wayne MacDonald, and her parents Angela and Bortolo Meneghin. Lovingly remembered by her son Louis (Louise), daughters Elisa Dzijak (Ed), Linda Silverson (Ron), Debbie Labate (Perry), and Janice MacDonald. Grandchildren Alana McGolrick (Brett), Angela Harris (Mark), Steven Bailot, Jason (Amber), Brian (Shawna), Kevin (Caitlyn) Dzijak, Jamie, Corey (Erin) Silverson, Michelle, Tara (Brett), Rachel (Kevin) Labate, Jessica Kressack (AJ), Michael (Jo), Megan (David) MacDonald, and 16 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Ilca Bailot and numerous nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank the staff of Kingfisher, Southbridge Pinewood for taking care of Mom for the past 2 years. Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration was held. If friends desire, donations can be made to the TBRHSC in support of the Northern Cancer fund.

Maria Bailot will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved