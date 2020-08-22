

August 9, 1923 –

August 15, 2020



It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that the family of Maria Bailot announce the passing of our beautiful mother and Nonna, at the age of 97. Mom was born in Azzano Decimo, Italy, on August 9th, 1923. She was the youngest of 8 siblings. In 1957, Mom came to Canada to join our dad Emilio, with here children Luigi and Elisa. The were then blessed with 3 more girls Linda, Debbie and Janice. Mom devoted her life to her family and instilled the importance of love and family values. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She spent many hours growing vegetables in her plentiful garden, tending to here beautiful flower beds, sewing, reading and knitting blankets and dish towels for everyone. However, her most favorite past time was playing cards. She had a sharp mind and quite the competitive demeanor. Mom was a life long member of the Ladies Venet Society and of St. Elizabeth's parish. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years Emilio, her son-in-law Wayne MacDonald, and her parents Angela and Bortolo Meneghin. Lovingly remembered by her son Louis (Louise), daughters Elisa Dzijak (Ed), Linda Silverson (Ron), Debbie Labate (Perry), and Janice MacDonald. Grandchildren Alana McGolrick (Brett), Angela Harris (Mark), Steven Bailot, Jason (Amber), Brian (Shawna), Kevin (Caitlyn) Dzijak, Jamie, Corey (Erin) Silverson, Michelle, Tara (Brett), Rachel (Kevin) Labate, Jessica Kressack (AJ), Michael (Jo), Megan (David) MacDonald, and 16 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Ilca Bailot and numerous nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank the staff of Kingfisher, Southbridge Pinewood for taking care of Mom for the past 2 years. Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration was held. If friends desire, donations can be made to the TBRHSC in support of the Northern Cancer fund.Maria Bailot will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.