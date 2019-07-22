|
Mrs. Maria Cava passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at St. Joseph's Care Group on Friday, July 19, 2019, less than three months before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday. Maria was born in Perito, Pedace, Cosenza, Italy on October 5, 1919, the daughter of Francesco and Angelina Tarsitano. In 1952 Maria came to Canada with her sons Paul, Tom, Etalo and Frank to join her husband Giovanni who had preceded them in 1950. After coming to Canada her family grew by two with the birth of daughter Virginia in 1953 and then the youngest of the family, George in 1960. Maria was devoted to her faith and was a member of the Catholic Women's League of Canada and had just received Her 60th year pin. In keeping with Her Italian heritage, She was also a member of the Italian Women's Society of Port Arthur. Maria enjoyed gardening but her greatest pleasure came during time spent with family and friends. The kitchen in Maria's house was the center of her home, where she prepared meals for large family gatherings, something she loved very much to do. Even as she got older she was determined to maintain family traditions and host her large family for all special family events. A constant in Maria's life was her niece Lina, whom she considered to be her second daughter. With the death of her husband Giovanni in 1970, she began working in the kitchen at the Italian Cultural Centre, where she took pride in preparing delicious meals and enjoying the camaraderie that she shared with the ladies that she worked alongside with. Maria will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children: Paul (Irene), Tom (Donna), Frank (Linda), Virginia (Guy) Turcotte and George (Cathy); grandchildren: Michael (Heidi) Cava, Annabel (Barry) McKinlay, John (Marci) Cava, Michelle (Gary) Wojciechowski, Peter (Kristen), Paul (Ngan) and Chris (Carrie) Cava, Mellissa (Scott) Jackson, Maria (Todd) Kiviaho, Kathy Cava DaCosta, Louie Cava, Jean-Paul (Annick)Turcotte Sylvain (Emmanuelle) Turcotte and Martin (Ann) Turcotte, Jamie (Zora) and Michela Cava; 20 great grandchildren as well as by several other relatives and friends in both Canada and Italy. She was predeceased by her husband Giovanni, son Etalo, daughter-in-law Sandy, granddaughter Angela Cava and other Relatives in Canada and Italy . The Family is now comforted in knowing that Maria and Giovanni are now together forever and will spend the rest of eternity as one. The Family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate staff at 4 North Hospice ward, and a special thanks to Nurse Ruth who comforted our Mother and Family to The end . Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini and Deacon Pasquale Coccimiglio .Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Wednesday, July 24th from 5-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. In lieu of flowers memorials to the St. Joseph's Foundation-Hospice Unit or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.