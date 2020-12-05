

July 4, 1926 – December 2, 2020



Mrs. Maria DiCasmirro, age 94 years, passed away peacefully, sharing her last moments with her loving family surrounding her, in Pioneer Ridge Home for the Aged on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Maria was born July 4, 1926 in Arsita, Abbruzzi, Italy, the eldest of four children born to Francesco and Teresa Frattarolli. In 1950 she married Attilio DiCasmirro and began their own family. In 1958 she immigrated to Canada with her three children Tina, Eva and Tony to join Attilio, who had immigrated to Port Arthur four years earlier. They joyfully welcomed Teresa in 1960, completing their family.They worked hard as a family to become established in Canada. Being a strong, independent woman, working against the prevailing norms within her community, Maria's determination, drive and ambition led her to seek better opportunities for her family. She was eager to embrace her new country and be successful for herself and her children, encouraging them to pursue their own education and careers. She was keen to learn how to navigate her way in this new world and quickly understood that in order to do this, she would need to work and learn to read and write English. Her natural curiosity, drive and ambition led her to seek better opportunities for herself and her family. She accepted a fulltime position at Dawson Court where she retired after 25 years of dedicated service. One of her notable achievements was getting her drivers license at the age of 60! Besides giving her a new sense of freedom, it provided us with many funny stories that continue to entertain us to this day. Her passion for reading led her to develop a fascination with current events, politics and famous people such as the Kennedys, The Queen and OJ Simpson. All worthy interests; however given her main source was the National Enquirer and the fact that she believed that if it was written it must be true or why would they bother to write it!Maria loved being a mom. In fact, she said that had she known how much fun it was going to be, she would have had more children! She enjoyed our friends, forging deep lasting friendships with many of them, providing them “a home away from home when they were tired and alone”. Once her grandchildren came along they were a unique source of love, pride and joy. Each of them developing their own unique relationship with her. In more recent years her great grandchildren have been there to cheer her up, entertain her and bring out her mischievous side. She possessed that “special something”, not all people have it but Maria definitely did! She had that particular quality that people are drawn to, leaving a lasting impression, many loving friends and cherished memories.Simply put, Maria truly loved people and was curious about everyone she met. She was a gifted storyteller with an impeccable memory, sharp wit and wicked sense of humour, always ready with an insightful witty remark and kind word. She could meet a person once and 20 years later remember all the details about their life. She was a woman of courage, character and commitment, qualities that have allowed her to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances of her life and endear people to her from far and wide.She loved singing and music which led her to become a member of St Anthony's and The Alpini Choirs. She was also a member of CWL at St Anthony's Church and the Italian Womens Society of Port Arthur as well as a volunteer at the Dew Drop Inn.Maria is survived by her beloved children Tina (Renato) Savioli, Eva (Rick) Babcock, Tony (Dale) and Teresa (Chris) Brimmell; her cherished grandchildren David (Alicia), Michael (Christie), Paul (Gillian), Dana (Darren), Jamie (Joey), Kelsey (Craig), Allison and Julia and her great grandchildren Matthew, Nathan, Eloise, Eleanor, JJ, Adeline and two on the way.Also surviving is her sister Norina (Mario) Pallottini and her children, John (Janet), Rita (Mathias) and Remo (Shayla) all of Brantford, Ontario; brother Giuliano (Lina) and his daughter Sandra; sisters in-law Rita Frattarolli and her sons Francesco (Alessandra), Marco and Mario; Assunta, Allesandrina and Francescina and their families all of Italy and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Thunder Bay and Italy.She was predeceased by her husband Attilio DiCasmirro (2001), brother Vincenzo Frattaroli; brothers in-law Alfred (Maria), Angelo (Concetta) and Casmiro (Argentina) as well as numerous dear friends.Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Maria DiCasmirro will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass at 10:00am celebrated by Fr. Luigi Filippini. Entombment to follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.If friends so desire, donations may be made to St.Anthony's Roman Catholic Church or the Dew Drop Inn.