Maria Giuseppina Valente

Maria Giuseppina Valente In Memoriam


If tears could build a stairway
And heartaches make a lane,
We'd walk a path to Heaven
And bring you home again.
A million times we needed you
A million times we'll cry,
If our love could have saved you
You never would have died.
They say memories are golden
Well, maybe that is true,
But we never wanted memories
We only wanted you.
A million prayers
won't bring you back
We know, because we've tried,
And neither will a million tears
We know because we've cried.
If all the world was ours to give
We'd give it, yes and more,
To see the face of Mother
Come smiling through the door.
Please God, just take a message
To her in Heaven above,
Tell her how much we miss her
And give her all our love.

We love you Ma.

~ Mary, Steve, Daniel
and Olivia
