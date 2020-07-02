1/1
Maria Luisa Lichtenfeld
(nee Paglia)

Passed away suddenly at the Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 51 of Moonstone and formerly of Murillo. Loved and cherished wife of Andre. Loving mother of Erik (Nick), Chelsie (Terry), and Sarah (Andrew). Beloved daughter of Christina and the late Ennio Paglia. Dear sister of Laura, Tony, Carmelina (Donald), Lisa (Randy), Vinny (Jocelyn), Sandra (George), and the late Claudia. Will be missed by her closest and loving friend Rosa Mihaljevic and by best friend Kelly Salerno and close friends Don, Bobbie, and Gerrie. Sister-in-law of Donata, Regina (Gerry), Margitta, Angelika (Gary), Myriam (Basile), Gisela (John), Loretta (Renslil) and Cara. Will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother-in-law Gertrude Gams (nee Thomas) and also predeceased by her friend Arto. Will be missed by her faithful companion Gracie Lou. Maria was a wedding planner, and owned her business Leave It To Me in Thunder Bay and was a former employee of the City of Thunder Bay. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, a Mass of Christian Burial for family will be held at St. John's R.C. Church, Waubaushene. Interment Coldwater Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Maria may be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research Canada, 19-13085 Yonge Street, Suite #370, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4E 0K2 (cheques payable to FRWRC).

“We all are totally heartbroken, devastated and will feel a deep loss in our lives forever, but we are comforted knowing you are not in pain and cared for in Heaven with God, and in the arms of many Angels. We will love you forever and 1 day,
to the moon and back.
Erik (Buttacup),
Chelsie (Chelly), Sarah (Lou) and Andre (Old Fart)”



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
July 2, 2020
Deepest condolences to you all on the loss of a very lovely lady. Memories of times together when our children were growing up in Murillo. Rest Maria. ❤

Melissa and Joey Fraser
Melissa Fraser
Friend
