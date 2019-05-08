|
Mrs. Maria Nives Moffatt (Massalin), age 63 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side May 5th, 2019. Born January 13, 1956 to Guiseppe and Edna Massalin in Port Arthur, ON. She lived her full life in the city of Thunder Bay, where she raised her two children Jennifer Massalin and Tommy Durbin (Jen). She had 3 wonderful grandchildren: Mackenzie Thornton, Jocelyn Durbin and Rossy Durbin. Maria had various jobs in her younger years, and spent many hours with her favorite hobby of Native Arts and Crafts, she enjoyed her bingo nights and how excited she was when she won. Maria loved spending time with her grandchildren, she often said they bring nothing but joy to her. Survived by her husband Rosario Moffatt, sister Ophemia (George) Gillespie, brother Eugene Massalin, Tony Massalin (Marie), Theodore Massalin, along with nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life to follow,