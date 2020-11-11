1/1
Maria Pedro
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Maria da Encarnacao "Vieira" Pedro, announce her passing at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Monday, November 9, 2020, with family at her side, at the age of 98 years. Maria was born in Alqueidao Da Serra, Portugal on September 13, 1922, the daughter of Manuel and Julia Baptista. She married Jose Vieira Pedro in Portugal on January 6, 1952. Maria, along with her children immigrated to Port Arthur in 1965 to join her husband who had come previously. A woman of strong faith, her family and her Lord were her greatest loves. Maria was happiest during family gatherings and she took great pleasure in providing meals for her family and friends. A generous woman, her door was always open and she was readily available to offer her assistance to those who needed it. Maria will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children Maria (Manuel) Batista, Manuel (Pat) Vieira and Regina (Jose) Batista, grandchildren: Neil (Anna) Batista, Emily (Ricardo) Benevides, Craig (Tina) and Philip (Laura) Vieira, Christine (John) Pavletic and Jason Batista; great grandchildren: Megan and Nicolas Pavletic, Carter, Cohen, Eva and Max Vieira; sister Beatriz Correia, brother Manuel Baptista as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Jose, as well as by her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister in Portugal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 when family and friends will gather in Corpus Christi R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne. Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass may register on Maria's page on the Sargent & Son website www.sargentandson.com. Interment will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation- Our Hearts at Home Campaign would be greatly appreciated.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Sargent & Son
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Vigil
07:00 PM
Sargent & Son
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sargent & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved