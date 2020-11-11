It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Maria da Encarnacao "Vieira" Pedro, announce her passing at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Monday, November 9, 2020, with family at her side, at the age of 98 years. Maria was born in Alqueidao Da Serra, Portugal on September 13, 1922, the daughter of Manuel and Julia Baptista. She married Jose Vieira Pedro in Portugal on January 6, 1952. Maria, along with her children immigrated to Port Arthur in 1965 to join her husband who had come previously. A woman of strong faith, her family and her Lord were her greatest loves. Maria was happiest during family gatherings and she took great pleasure in providing meals for her family and friends. A generous woman, her door was always open and she was readily available to offer her assistance to those who needed it. Maria will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children Maria (Manuel) Batista, Manuel (Pat) Vieira and Regina (Jose) Batista, grandchildren: Neil (Anna) Batista, Emily (Ricardo) Benevides, Craig (Tina) and Philip (Laura) Vieira, Christine (John) Pavletic and Jason Batista; great grandchildren: Megan and Nicolas Pavletic, Carter, Cohen, Eva and Max Vieira; sister Beatriz Correia, brother Manuel Baptista as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Jose, as well as by her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister in Portugal. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 when family and friends will gather in Corpus Christi R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne. Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass may register on Maria's page on the Sargent & Son website www.sargentandson.com. Interment will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation- Our Hearts at Home Campaign would be greatly appreciated.





