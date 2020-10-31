

March 8, 1939 – October 29, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Sacchetti on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital, at the age of 81 years, after a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.Born on March 8, 1939 in Arsita Teramo, Italy she was one of seven children born to Gabrielle and Asunta DiMarcantonio. Her childhood on the family farm was difficult, but she had many fond memories to recount. At the age of 20 her future husband Eugenio returned to Italy and asked her to be his bride. They both returned to Port Arthur where they were married in 1960. Together they raised a family and made many good friends and fond memories. Maria worked several jobs before retiring from many years of service at the General Hospital. Maria enjoyed cooking, sewing, long walks and you could always count on her to have something ready for guests dropping in for a visit. In her later years, she enjoyed working on puzzles, tending to her garden, and socializing with friends and family.Maria will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Survived by her son Domenic (Bruna), grandson Andrew who held a special place in her heart, brother Bruno (Lucia) DiMarcantonio, brothers-in-law Amadeo Consorti, Vincenzo Ciotti, Ermando Sacchetti, sisters-in-law Iolanda (Antonio) D'Angelo, Eva Sanzo, Maria Sacchetti (Thunder Bay), Angelina DiMarcantonio, Maria Sacchetti (Italy) as well as numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.Maria was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Eugenio, who passed away in 2009, parents Gabrielle and Assunta DiMarcantonio, brother Antonio, sisters Preziosa, Lucia, Carmella and Silvana, father-in-law and mother-in-law Domenico and Costanza Sacchetti, brothers-in-law Attilio, Salvatore, and sisters-in-law Solina and Eva.The Sacchetti family would like to extend their warmest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Feldstein and the nurses and staff of St Joseph's Hospital, 4 South and North, as well as volunteers, friends and families who helped and cared for Maria during her illness.Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the Mass. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Maria's memory to Parkinson Canada.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 150 persons or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.