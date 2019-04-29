|
Mrs. Maria Slomka, formerly of Brookside Manor, passed away peacefully at her home in Roseview Manor on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Maria was born on September 20, 1925 in Kiev, Russia. She was born to Konstantin Zelinski and Maria Kadzinski, and grew up in Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. During WWII, she became a civilian prisoner of war, working in labour camps. After the war, she married Tadeusz Slomka who immigrated to Canada in 1950 to prepare for his family's arrival. Maria travelled to Canada, in a refurbished freighter, third class, with two small daughters, a steamer trunk, and some precious photos. She worked at Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital for over 30 years, retiring on April 3, 1987. She was a member of St. Mary's Our Lady Queen of Poland Church.
Maria is survived by her children Irene Kostiuk (Larry); June Bjorn (Rene Boyer); Christine St. Jean; and Julianna Slomka; grandchildren Danny Pape (Michelle Elless); James Pape (Alex Joe); Amanda Bjorn (Brett Belcher); and Alana Bjorn; and by great-grandson Christian Pape; and father of her two granddaughters, Andy Bjorn.
She was predeceased by her mother when she was 8 years old; by her father during the war; by her son-in-law Leo St. Jean in 1985; and her husband Ted Slomka in 1999.
As per Maria's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honour Maria's life by taking an elderly person out for a meal or activity, or phoning Roseview Manor to volunteer some time with the elderly.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ross Johnson and staff at Roseview Manor. Our mom's care was exceptional.
