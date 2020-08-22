It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mama and Baba, Maria (Mary) Tarnawsky, on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the age of 96. Maria was born in Ternopil, Ukraine on November 10th, 1923 to parents, Stephan and Katyryna Sakalo. Having left Ukraine at a young age, Maria found herself in Germany where she met and married her husband, Mykhaylo. Together, they found their new home in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and eventually settled in Port Arthur, Ontario. Here, they raised three children and provided them with a life they could themselves have only imagined. In addition to raising three children, Maria was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in housekeeping until she retired. Prior to residing at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Mama/Baba lived with Hanya, Rudy, and Michelle for five years where she was cared for with love.



Maria's entire life revolved around her faith and her Ukrainian culture; she was a devoted parishioner and a dedicated member of the Ukrainian community in Thunder Bay. Early upon her arrival to the city, Maria, along with her husband and many other newly-immigrated Ukrainians, founded the Church of Holy Protection where she dedicated much of her energy to establishing a new parish community. Within this same parish is where Maria led many a course in Ukrainian cross-stitch whose resulting works of art adorn many households. Being an avid supporter of Chaban Ukrainian Dance Group, Maria's handcrafted embroidery talents continue to be worn by dancers today. Her passion for Ukrainian culture was also shared through her culinary and crafting talents, both of which were passed down and continue to be practiced by her daughter and granddaughter. There was nothing more she took great pride in than seeing the display of culture with those she held dearest. Maria was also a proud member of the League of Ukrainian Canadians and Ukrainian Catholic Women's League.



Maria is survived by and will be dearly missed by children, Morris (Ann) Tarnawsky, Hanya (Rudy) Cvornjek, and Jerry (Jennine) Tarnawsky; her grandchildren, Dana and Matthew (Leanne) Tarnawsky, and Michelle Cvornjek; her great-grandchild, Noah Tarnawsky; great-furbaby, Coco; and large extended family throughout Ukraine. She was predeceased by her husband, Mykhaylo; all of her siblings; and grandson, Michael.



The Funeral Mass for Maria will be held on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church, 415 Victoria Ave W., beginning at 11:00a.m. and celebrated by Father Stepan Didur. Private interment will take place at the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church building fund, 415 Victoria Ave W, or to Chaban Ukrainian Dance Group, 211 Robertson St. or online at www.chabandance.com.





Baba, dobroho spanya do biloho dnya.

We love you and will miss you.

Vichnaya Pam'yat.



