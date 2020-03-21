|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Marian Macnaughton on March 13, 2020, at the age of 79, with loving family and friends by her side. Marian was born on November 11, 1940 in Perth Scotland, immigrating to Canada with her family and boyfriend in 1957 and residing in Thunder Bay. She would marry her boyfriend and love of her life, Douglas, September 19, 1959 spending every moment together for over 60 years. While working and raising 4 children, she always found time to grow flowers and vegetables in the garden. Mum loved dancing at the Polish Legion and various venues with Dad, and they knew how to slide those feet across the floor. Also, whooping it up on weekends during home parties with all their friends. Mum loved camping, fishing, golfing and being outdoors. She also loved all her road trips and travels home to visit family in Scotland and England. Whatever she was doing, she made sure to have fun! She made an impression on all those she met through the years, sharing her quick wit and humour. She said, "It's better to laugh." Marian will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her loving husband Douglas, daughter Marlaine (Ron), son Douglas, daughter Mary Ann (Cal), son Cory (Deana), brother Frank (Debbie) Burns and families, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren with one bun in the oven; as well as nephew Ken (Lin) and families and niece Anna (Paul) and families in England along with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great and great great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and as per Marian's wishes, no service will be held. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Joseph's Care Group in support of COPD or charity of choice.Goodbye with a Smile
Goodbye my family and
close friends
My life has passed
I loved you all to the very last
Weep not for me but
courage take
Love each other for my sake
For those you love don't
go away
They walk beside you
every day
